Cate Blanchett has become the first ever global beauty ambassador for Giorgio Armani.

The 49-year-old actress has been the face of the brand's Sì fragrance franchise since 2013, but is now set to represent all of the luxury designer's beauty categories including makeup and skin care in a bid to appeal to a more diverse age range, and the brand is excited to work with the 'Ocean's 8' star because she embodies the ideal of an Armani woman.

Speaking about why Cate was a perfect choice for the partnership, Giorgio Armani gushed: ''Luminous and sophisticated, her natural elegance and distinguished beauty are striking, I am pleased to deepen our longstanding relationship.''

More brands are pioneering diverse campaigns which feature models of all ages, and earlier this year it was announced that beauty brand Lancôme would be rehiring Isabella Rossellini, 62, to front their Rénergie Multi-Glow cream campaign after being fired was from the beauty brand a few days after her 40th birthday after being considered to be ''too old'' by the company.

After the beauty giants were taken over by a female executive, Isabella was asked to become the face of the brands and fight the stereotype of the ''dream'' women in advertising.

Speaking to The Cut, she said: ''More than anything, I was surprised. My contract ended at 42, they told me I was too old. The executive at the time told me that adverting is about dreams. And the dream allegedly was that women dream to be young. When they called me 23 years later, I was surprised. I had only grown older. I asked to meet the executives, and there was a wonderful, new woman executive. That was a big change. I said, 'The dream is to be young. Now I'm older. How can I represent?' She said, 'I want to do a campaign that is very inclusive. Things change.'''