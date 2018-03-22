Cate Blanchett knew ''nothing'' of the sexual assault allegations surrounding Woody Allen when she decided to work with him.

The Academy Award-winning actress starred in the 2013 hit 'Blue Jasmine' and has insisted that, at the time, she wasn't aware that Allen has been accused of molesting his daughter Mia Farrow in 1992.

Cate, 48, made the claim when she was asked by CNN's Christiane Amanpour how she juxtaposed ''being a #MeToo proponent, a Time's Up proponent, and staying silent or having worked with Woody Allen?''

But the Australian star hit back, arguing that the reporter's assessment was unfair.

She said: ''I don't think I've stayed silent at all. At the time that I worked with Woody Allen, I knew nothing of the allegations.

''At the time, I said it's a very painful and complicated situation for the family, which I hope they have the ability to resolve.''

Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations made against him by his daughter.

But Cate has insisted she would ''support'' the case being reexamined if that was considered to be necessary.

She continued: ''If these allegations need to be reexamined which, in my understanding, they've been through court, then I'm a big believer in the justice system and setting legal precedents.

''If the case needs to be reopened, I am absolutely, wholeheartedly in support of that.''

Cate also spoke about the dangers of social media platforms in relation to the #MeToo campaign, which was created in the wake of the Hollywood sex scandal.

The acclaimed actress said: ''Social media is fantastic about raising awareness about issues, but it's not the judge and jury.

''I feel that these things need to go into court, so if these abuses have happened, the person is prosecuted and so someone who is not in the shiny industry that I am can use that legal precedent to protect themselves.

''Always, in my industry or any other industry, they're preyed upon because they're vulnerable.''