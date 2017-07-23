Cate Blanchett quipped that her hunky 'Thor: Ragnarok' co-star Chris Hemsworth is ''ugly''.
Cate Blanchett quipped that Chris Hemsworth is ''ugly''.
The 48-year-old actress co-stars with Chris in the upcoming 'Thor: Ragnarok' and joked that the handsome actor is extremely unattractive.
When asked about Chris, 33, she quipped: ''That ugly, un-fit individual?''
However, Cate went on to add to Entertainment Tonight: ''He's one of the great men. He really is the mensch and he's an extraordinary actor. And he has the patience of a saint. I mean, because we were filming 'Thor' in Greenland and it was pretty bloody hot, and what he has to wear and the hours...So, I mean, he's a real leader.''
Cate has four children with her husband Andrew Upton and revealed that her daughter Edith was particularly impressed with her work on 'Thor: Ragnarok'.
She said: ''It's really exciting for kids to be on the set and also it's such a family the Marvel Universe.
''It was Edith's first experience of being on set with me, so she thinks that's what I do all the time. She thinks acting is manifesting weapons out of your hands and killing people.''
Cate's character Hela, a goddess of death, is the first real female villain in the Marvel universe and Cate is happy that Marvel is ''catching up''.
She said: ''Wow! It's taken this long to catch up! But you know, Marvel is catching up at a rapid, rapid rate. You've got Captain Marvel coming out with Brie [Larson] and I mean, all these incredible women who are in Black Panther...and Scarlett [Johansson] of course.''
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
That generic title obscures a surprisingly complex exploration of the real-life events surrounding the fall...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
As in his gorgeous film Far From Heaven and TV series Mildred Pierce, filmmaker Todd...
It's 1952 and 20-something Therese Belivet is struggling to contend with her humdrum life working...
The thing that makes this Disney live-action remake so wonderful is the same thing that...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
In 2005, Australian author Tim Winton collected a series of 17 short stories and published...
Life-changing moments feature in each of the nine short films in this Australian anthology, and...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...