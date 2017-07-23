Cate Blanchett quipped that Chris Hemsworth is ''ugly''.

The 48-year-old actress co-stars with Chris in the upcoming 'Thor: Ragnarok' and joked that the handsome actor is extremely unattractive.

When asked about Chris, 33, she quipped: ''That ugly, un-fit individual?''

However, Cate went on to add to Entertainment Tonight: ''He's one of the great men. He really is the mensch and he's an extraordinary actor. And he has the patience of a saint. I mean, because we were filming 'Thor' in Greenland and it was pretty bloody hot, and what he has to wear and the hours...So, I mean, he's a real leader.''

Cate has four children with her husband Andrew Upton and revealed that her daughter Edith was particularly impressed with her work on 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

She said: ''It's really exciting for kids to be on the set and also it's such a family the Marvel Universe.

''It was Edith's first experience of being on set with me, so she thinks that's what I do all the time. She thinks acting is manifesting weapons out of your hands and killing people.''

Cate's character Hela, a goddess of death, is the first real female villain in the Marvel universe and Cate is happy that Marvel is ''catching up''.

She said: ''Wow! It's taken this long to catch up! But you know, Marvel is catching up at a rapid, rapid rate. You've got Captain Marvel coming out with Brie [Larson] and I mean, all these incredible women who are in Black Panther...and Scarlett [Johansson] of course.''