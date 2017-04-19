Cate Blanchett believes being ''really loved'' helps to make someone look beautiful.

The 47-year-old actress thinks beauty comes from feeling confident in your own skin and also having a ''group of friends or a partner'' around you who are affectionate towards.

The golden-haired beauty told stylist magazine: ''Beauty has a lot to do with confidence. I think beauty comes from when you're really loved by a group of friends or a partner.''

Although the 'Carol' star believes being beautiful is also due to an emotional factor, she also maintains a very strict daily skincare routine, which she rarely changes, to help her maintain a youthful complexion.

She explained: ''I'm very consistent for skincare. I use SK-II and I don't tend to change.''

However, Cate has revealed if she wants to ''alter'' her mood she will experiment with her fragrances.

She said: ''But when I want to alter my mood I always turn to scent. At the moment, I'm playing two different characters as I'm filming 'Ocean's 8' and I'm on stage [in [The Present' on Broadway].

''So, I wear Armani Si on stage because Anna, my character, is very positive and while it may sound silly, it unlocks an unconscious relationship to the character.''

The Australian star has revealed despite growing up in the sunny climate, she avoided staying out in the heat as a child and ''celebrated'' having paler skin.

She explained: ''I grew up in Australia with this hole in the ozone layer right over our house so it was all about staying out of the sun - which is why I'm very pale - but when I was at school, being bronzed was the thing to be, so, I was always on the outside of the aesthetic; I just went goth instead, I celebrated being pale.''