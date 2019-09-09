Cate Blanchett doesn't dress ''for anyone's approval'', as she insisted her ''eclectic'' sense of style is based on items she enjoys wearing herself.
The 50-year-old actress has said she doesn't put too much thought into her fashion, and insisted her ''eclectic'' sense of style is based on items she enjoys wearing, rather than piecing together a wardrobe that someone else might approve of.
She said: ''I don't think about it too much. I'm a bit of bowerbird. My taste is quite eclectic. The more I mature, and the more that I've been exposed to extraordinary people designing extraordinary things - not just in the world of fashion but in architecture, theatre design, and film costumes - you [end up] like a rolling stone; you accrue a sense of what's possible. And also, I don't really care what people think in the end. I'm not dressing for anyone's approval.''
And although the 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette' star has a range of tastes, she is a fan of designer Ralph Lauren, because she believes he captures the ''American aesthetic'' perfectly.
During New York Fashion Week, Ralph transformed a Wall Street bank into Ralph's Club, a glamorous Art Deco-style lounge that complemented his 1920s inspired collection, and Cate said she loved the instillation so much she wished it could become a ''permanent fixture''.
Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: ''I want Ralph's Club to be a permanent fixture. It's such a cool idea. [Lauren] is such an American establishment, but he's more than that; he's gone deep into the DNA of what the American aesthetic is. So to have a Ralph's Club in New York is kind of perfect.
''Ages ago, I can't remember what film it was, he did a very silvery collection. It had a '20s feel, but with his twist. And I love that about him: He's always reinventing iconic silhouettes from the '20s, '30s, and '40s that have been really relevant in American cultural history - but then he puts his own twist on it.''
