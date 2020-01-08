Cate Blanchett and Jodie Comer's Golden Globe dresses could be auctioned off to raise money for those fighting the Australian bushfire, designer Mary Katrantzou has revealed.
The two stars walked the red carpet at Sunday's (05.01.20) event in gowns from Mary Katrantzou's Temple of Poseidon collection and the designer admires the ''strong women'' for trying to do good in the world.
Mary praised Cate in particular for using her time on stage at the event before she presented one of the honours to draw attention to the raging blaze, and is hopeful of going further to support the cause.
She said: ''They are strong women who are fearless in using their voice. Women like Cate and Jodie continue to use their platform to share kindness and good, putting philanthropy at the forefront of the causes they support.''
Referring to Cate's speech, she added: ''[Cate's] compassionate voice will continue to have a lasting effect on how we treat the world we live in.
''We are discussing donating Cate's and Jodie's gowns for auction to raise support for Australia.''
The designer was delighted that both the 'Ocean's 8' actress' stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, and the 'Killing Eve' star's wardrobe guru, Elizabeth Saltzman, went for her creations as she thinks the dresses went to their ''rightful owners''.
She told Grazia UK: ''Elizabeth Stewart has a razor sharp vision and I loved working with her for Cate's special moment. We also designed together the 'paint by number' dress that Cate wore to Cannes, as president of the jury in 2018, and I will always keep both moments very close to my heart.
''And I'm so grateful to Elizabeth Saltzman for her continuous support. She had her eye on the 'Philosophy' dress since the show in October. I'm so happy that it found its rightful owner in Jodie. I've always been a fan of hers and she looked beyond beautiful!
''Jodie's strength, humour and kind nature made her the perfect woman to embody this dress.''
