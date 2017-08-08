Amazon has bought the rights to the Lucille Ball biopic 'Lucy and Desi'.

Cate Blanchett has been cast in the lead role in the movie, which has been written by Aaron Sorkin, but producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are still seeking to recruit an actor to play Ball's husband Desi Arnaz, according to Deadline Hollywood.

The film, which attracted Blanchett and Sorkin in 2015, will tell the story of Ball's 20-year marriage to Desi Arnaz.

Their relationship led to the creation of the hugely successful sitcom 'I Love Lucy', with Ball winning four Emmy Awards for her performance.

'Lucy and Desi' will also feature the two children from their marriage, Lucie Luckinbill and Desi Arnaz Jr., while it has also secured the rights to use memoirs written by Ball and Arnaz.

Meanwhile, Blanchett recently admitted she can't believe she's playing Marvel's first female on-screen villain.

The Academy Award-winning actress conceded she is amazed she has been given the chance to portray Hela, the studio's first female villain, in 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

She said: ''I didn't realise I was inhabiting the first female Marvel villain onscreen. I thought, 'Surely not ... well, no actually that's true.'

''There's been many, many, many [female villains] in the comic books, but they've been a little tardy in bringing them to the screen, so hopefully there will be a lot more villainesses.''

Blanchett, 48, was convinced she should take the role after she found out her character was responsible for destroying Thor's favourite weapon, his iconic hammer.

She said: ''That had me at 'hello' actually. I thought that was really exciting that they were prepared to destroy Thor's power in the first few minutes. It's a nice entrance.''