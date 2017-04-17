Cat Deeley believes she will ''always, always, always be friends'' with Ant and Dec.

The 40-year-old television presenter co-hosted the popular British television programme 'CD: UK' alongside the comedy duo - whose full names are Anthony Mcpartlin and Declan Donnelly - and although the pair quit the show in 2001, whilst Cat continued on for a further four years, the trio still remain great friends.

Speaking about her close bond with the 'Let's Get Ready To Rhumble' hitmakers, the golden-haired beauty said: ''We will always, always, always be friends. There's no doubt about it.''

And the 'So You Think You Can Dance' presenter think she will always be able to ''pick up where you've left off'' with her ''true friends''.

She continued: ''There's no doubt about it. I think real, true friend pick up where you've left off, even if you never see each other.''

The British star - who was born in West Bromwich - currently lives in America and she claims everyone there thinks she is ''nuts and bonkers''.

Speaking about people's perception of her, Cat - who has 14-month-old son Milo with her husband Patrick Kielty - said: ''They all think I'm nuts and bonkers.''

Cat has appeared on a variety of US shows including 'America's Next Top Model' as well as 'Live! with Kelly', which she co-hosted with Kelly Rippa, and she has credited her ''slapdash'' and spontaneous methods she relied on when filming in her early years for preparing her for her recent ventures.

She told Grazia magazine: ''When Ant and Dec and I were doing Saturday mornings [shows], it was very slapdash, we had no autocues and if something happened you just had to roll with the punches. That was the best grounding for what I do now. I'm still like, 'Ok, I'm going to jump right in.' And it turns out the audience loves it when you make a mistake or fall over if you have a sense of humour about it.''