Cat Deeley watches her wedding video when she's drunk.

The 'So You Think You Can Dance' presenter and her husband Patrick Kielty had their nuptials filmed when they tied the knot in Rome, Italy, in 2012 because her grandfather was too ill to make their big day, and though she was devastated that her elderly relative passed away before he could see the footage, she still treasures the film and she and her spouse put it on on a regular basis.

She said: ''When Patrick and I got married, my grandfather was ill and my mum asked me for a wedding video. He died before he saw it.

''The good thing is we love it and, after two glasses of wine, Patrick and I put it on like a pair of losers.''

The 40-year-old beauty - who has 16-month-old son Milo with Patrick - describes her husband as her best friend and knows he can always reassure her when she's worried about something.

She told Grazia magazine: ''My husband [is my best friend]. He makes me laugh.

''If I've got something that I'm monkey-minding about, I can shut the monkeys up with a Kielty bullet to the head.''

Although Cat is happily settled in Los Angeles with her husband and their son, she still misses her family in the UK and finds it hard being restricted when it comes to communication because of the time difference.

She said: ''[I miss] my mum. I always want to call her but realise I can't because of the time difference between LA and the UK and have to wait until the morning.

''I'm 40 years old, but when something exciting happens, I still want to tell my mum.''