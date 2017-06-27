Cat Deeley would love more children but has been told by doctors that she is ''triple high risk''.

The 40-year-old television presenter wants to give her and husband Patrick Kielty's 16-month-old son Milo a sibling but she has been told by doctors that her age is putting her at higher risk.

She said: ''I would love some more. But I have got to get on with it if I do. When you go for your check-ups they call you a 'geriatric mum'. That is the terminology they use, I swear. They say, 'Ma'am, you are triple high risk.'''

However, Cat loves being a mother to Milo and likes to stay up all night to check he is doing alright.

She added to the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''I am awake all night listening out for him. I am checking he is breathing. I am depressed I will never sleep again.''

Meanwhile, Cat previously admitted she is too much of a ''worrier'' to have more children.

Asked if she will have another child, she explained: ''The thing is. I'm a worrier. What if something happens? I do want more kids. I love kids. But I really didn't enjoy being pregnant and mine was easy. I was very wary of everything.''

Cat and Patrick tied the knot in September 2012 after less than a year of dating and whilst Cat admits things happened ''very quickly'', she felt it was the best thing for them because they were both older and more self-assured.

She shared: ''It was quite knock-your-socks-off for both of us. There were no more games and it all happened very quickly because we were older and comfortable in our own skin. A lot of our friends knew it would happen before we did but I honestly had no idea. Otherwise I wouldn't have wasted so much time. And thank God he happened to be around and that I hadn't missed him in the process.''