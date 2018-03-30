Cat Deeley hasn't told her son she's pregnant.

The 41-year-old television star has two-year-old Milo with husband Patrick Kielty and is expecting another baby this year but she hasn't yet shared the news of the new arrival with her son because he hasn't noticed her growing bump.

She said: ''I want to tell him when it gets a bit closer and he can get excited and understand it, but right now, he doesn't even notice, actually. He's got something to lean on right now, when I read him stories. He can cuddle it, but he hasn't said anything. He hasn't gone, 'Mom, sort it out!' He's good.''

The 'So You Think You Can Dance?' host is still yet to choose a name for their baby and is going to ''wing'' the tough decision because she doesn't want it to cause an argument between her and her husband.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: ''We never agree on names, my husband and I, so we're just going to wing it! I think I will always win at the end of the day, because I've done all the hard work. So I'm just not going to say anything. Let's not argue about it right now. I'll just win when it comes up, right?''

And the blonde beauty is enjoying her pregnancy but admits she has to ''constantly'' go to the bathroom and is always craving her favourite snacks.

She joked: ''I'm feeling pretty good, apart from the fact I need to pee constantly. I'm like, 'OK, where is my nearest Starbucks or Whole Foods?''