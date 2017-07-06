Cat Deeley finds it tough balancing motherhood and her career.

The 'So You Think You Can Dance' host - who has 17-month-old son Milo with her husband Patrick Kielty - says it is ''really difficult'' to juggle her home and work life at times but gets through it by just trying her best to do what she can.

She admitted to People Now: ''It's crazy busy, and trying to juggle everything is really difficult. Even to be here for a few days I find really hard. You just have to try and do the very best you can for that day, and then move on to the next day and do the very best you can.''

Meanwhile, Cat previously revealed she would love more children but has been told by doctors that she is ''triple high risk''.

She explained: ''I would love some more. But I have got to get on with it if I do. When you go for your check-ups they call you a 'geriatric mum'. That is the terminology they use, I swear. They say, 'Ma'am, you are triple high risk.'''

However, the 40-year-old television presenter loves being a mother to Milo.

She added: ''I am awake all night listening out for him. I am checking he is breathing. I am depressed I will never sleep again.''

Cat and Patrick tied the knot in September 2012 after less than a year of dating and whilst Cat admits things happened ''very quickly'', she felt it was the best thing because they were both older and more self-assured.

She said: ''It was quite knock-your-socks-off for both of us. There were no more games and it all happened very quickly because we were older and comfortable in our own skin.

''A lot of our friends knew it would happen before we did but I honestly had no idea. Otherwise I wouldn't have wasted so much time. And thank God he happened to be around and that I hadn't missed him in the process.''