Cat Deeley is expecting her second child.

The 41-year-old actress and presenter has revealed she and her husband Patrick Kielty - who already have 23-month-old son Milo together - are set to welcome their second child into the world later this year.

Cat revealed the news on Twitter on Saturday (13.01.18) night when she wrote: ''Over the moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can't wait to be a family of four in the spring. We're all so excited.''

Despite confirming the new arrival is due in the Spring, Cat has yet to comment on whether or not she knows the sex of her unborn tot.

It comes after the 'So You Think You Can Dance' presenter claimed she would ''love'' to expand her brood, but was concerned her age would prevent her from doing so.

Speaking last year, she said: ''I would love some more. But I have got to get on with it if I do. When you go for your check-ups they call you a 'geriatric mum'. That is the terminology they use, I swear. They say, 'Ma'am, you are triple high risk.'''

Meanwhile, Cat previously admitted she is too much of a ''worrier'' to have more children.

Asked if she will have another child, she explained: ''The thing is. I'm a worrier. What if something happens? I do want more kids. I love kids. But I really didn't enjoy being pregnant and mine was easy. I was very wary of everything.''

Cat and Patrick tied the knot in September 2012 after less than a year of dating and whilst Cat admits things happened ''very quickly'', she felt it was the best thing for them because they were both older and more self-assured.

She shared: ''It was quite knock-your-socks-off for both of us. There were no more games and it all happened very quickly because we were older and comfortable in our own skin. A lot of our friends knew it would happen before we did but I honestly had no idea. Otherwise I wouldn't have wasted so much time. And thank God he happened to be around and that I hadn't missed him in the process.''