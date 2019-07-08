Cat Deeley looks like a ''mushroom'' when she has short hair.

The 42-year-old television presenter - who has Milo, three, and 12-month-old James with her husband Patrick Kielty - keeps her hair ''ridiculously'' long because she prefers the way she looks that way, and joked its also ''incredibly useful'' for hiding toddler stains on her clothes.

She said: ''My hair is ridiculously thick and curly, and if I cut it I look like a mushroom.

''Plus it's incredibly useful. I'll run out of the house and notice baby food on my shoulder and I'll just fling my hair across it and no one can see.''

Cat went on to crack America following a successful presenting career in the UK, and began hosting 'So You Think You Can Dance' in 2006, which she has been nominated five times for a Primetime Emmy, and the star admitted she refused point-blank to have cosmetic surgery on her nose when she first got the job.

She added: ''I remember initially feeling quite taken aback that all these people were going on about my nose, which I'd always thought was perfectly acceptable.

''And then I thought, 'This is my nose. It's got a bit of a bend in it. Get over it.'''

And the striking blonde went on to reveal that since she has become a mother to her two tots, they have become her priority and ''nothing else matters so much''.

She told The Sunday Telegraph's Stella magazine: ''I was so ambitious in my 20s and early 30s, and then you become a mum and nothing matters so much. Not that I don't still love working. I do.

''And I make sure my kids know that. If I'm leaving the house and Milo moans I will say, 'Mummy is going to work because she loves you, but she also loves what she does, and me and Daddy both have to work, so you boys can have things you want, like the truck in the toy shop.'''