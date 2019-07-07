Cat Deeley fears for her children after one was caught in a shooter scare.

The 42-year-old television presenter has recalled how her husband Patrick Kielty and their eldest child Milo, three, were told to hide behind furniture after people feared a gunman was on the loose, and although it just ended up being a suspicious package, Cat is now understandably nervous about her family's safety.

She said: ''A month or so ago, Paddy went to get him [from playgroup] and by 2pm they still weren't back home. They had been in a Shake Shack in Century City Mall and there was a shooter scare. Everyone was either told to lie behind the counter or pushed into the loos. People were screaming and crying. Then as they were all hiding, the FBI turned up with guns. Paddy kept Milo calm - he didn't really know what was going on - and in the end it just turned out to be a suspect package but ... Milo is three years old. Something like that has happened to him.''

And Cat - who also has James, 12 months, with Patrick - is now considering moving back to the UK because of the ''crazy'' gun laws in America.

She told The Sunday Telegraph's Stellar magazine: '' The gun laws in America are crazy ... It's something we are thinking about. It's going to be a tough decision. We are based there but Paddy mainly works here so he goes back and forth, but we can reserve that. Things change when you have children.''