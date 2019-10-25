Cassie is ''a little scared'' of giving birth.

The 33-year-old singer - whose full name is Cassie Ventura Fine - is currently expecting her first child, a daughter, with her husband Alex Fine, and has said that whilst she's ''feeling great'' about her impending arrival, she is nervous about the labour process.

Speaking to HATCH, she said: ''I am feeling great, but I'm a little scared of labour. I keep reminding myself that our bodies are meant to do this, and in the grand scheme of things, it will be over in a blink of an eye. In general, I keep hearing that parenthood goes by fast, so I'm trying to make every effort to enjoy each moment and all the stages, no matter how uncomfortable.''

But the 'Official Girl' singer - who previously romanced Diddy - will have an experienced doula by her side to help her through the process, and will be taking ''labour and delivery classes'' next week.

She added: ''We're planning to have her in LA at the hospital with my doula, who is also a friend. I want someone there with us who can advocate for me to the doctor and nurses.

''The best advice I've received, be open and prepared for anything to happen, so that's where my head is. I'm taking labor and delivery classes in about a week, so I'm sure I'll make more decisions after those classes.''

And Cassie is already thinking about how she'll parent her unborn tot, as she plans to ''stay true'' to herself and wants to make sure she ''leads by example''.

She said: ''I don't want to lose myself. Of course, I will do anything for her, but ... I want her to grow up watching me do my thing. I want her to see me making music, building my business, being a mom, a wife, a force, and be inspired by it all. I want to lead by example so she can grow up knowing that she can do anything and be everything her heart desires.''