Cassie didn't want to be a pregnant bride.

The 'Me & U' hitmaker - who is due to give birth to her baby girl in December - tied the knot with Alex Fine in Malibu last month, but she has admitted she was not ''down'' with walking down the aisle with a burgeoning baby bump at first because she would've preferred to celebrate becoming a wife by knocking back the booze.

Speaking to HATCH Collection's HATCHLAND blog, she said: ''At first, I was NOT down with the idea of being a pregnant bride!

''I dreamed of having champagne and dancing at our wedding! However, once I weighed the amount of time we would have to wait (hello, birth, and breastfeeding), I realised what I cared about was being his wife and our family, not about whether I was pregnant or not at our wedding.

''In the end, we had a beautiful intimate ceremony on a bluff overlooking Malibu during sunset. Everything was perfect.''

The 33-year-old singer was ''over the moon'' when she found out she was pregnant - even though she and Alex hadn't ''planned'' to fall so quickly.

She explained: ''While it wasn't 'planned,' it also wasn't unplanned. We were open to having kids and had just started to explore the idea when I got pregnant.

''It was my husband (still getting used to saying this!) that noticed I hadn't had my period in a while. When he said something to me, I was like, 'Who pays attention to that?!' Apparently, he does. So, I took a test, and it was positive!''

And, although the little one isn't expected to enter the world for another few weeks, Cassie has already mapped out her daughter's future.

She said: ''In today's world, it's so easy to get caught up in what everyone else is doing; so I want her to grow-up to feel confident in who she is and stay her course. ''I hope to guide her in this by always being supportive and listening. Kids say what is on their minds; sometimes, it just may not be directly. I think that it's our job, as parents, to tune in and pay attention to what they're thinking and how they feel.''