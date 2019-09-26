Cassie and Alex Fine have got married.

The 33-year-old singer and the personal trainer tied the knot in Malibu on Wednesday (25.09.19) in a ceremony officiated by film director Peter Berg.

The 'Patriots Day' helmer took to Instagram to post a picture of the happy couple on their big day, and he added the caption: ''By the power vested in me.... @alexfine44 n @cassie Long may you ride! (sic)''

Cassie - who previously dated P Diddy - wore an off-the-shoulder gown for the wedding, and Alex got hitched in a suit complete with bow tie.

The 'Me & U' hitmaker confirmed she and Alex had got engaged in August by sharing a movie montage of his proposal, in which he rode towards her on a horse before dropping to his knee and pulling out the ring as she stood there with a flower arrangement.

He popped the question with the help of the Compton Cowboys, who use horseback riding to fight against stereotypes about African-Americans and the city of Compton.

Cassie captioned the video: ''My favorite day ever! #MrsFine [ring emoji] 8.24

''Thank you @comptoncowboys & @emiliosanchez (sic)''

She then shared a photo of them cuddling up to one another after the proposal and wrote: ''I love you best friend. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you.''

The engagement came just months after Cassie revealed she and Alex are expecting a baby - a little girl - together later this year.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she wrote: ''Can't wait to meet our baby girl [heart emoji] Love You Always & Forever. (sic)''