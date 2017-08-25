'Happy Endings' actress Casey Wilson has given birth to her second son with her husband David Caspe, and the happy couple have named the tot Henry.
The 36-year-old actress - who is best known for portraying Penny Hartz in the ABC comedy series 'Happy Endings' - revealed she was expecting her second child with husband David Caspe back in March, and now she has given birth to a boy a month before her due date.
Casey and David have named their new arrival Henry.
Casey's 'Bitch Sesh' podcast co-host Danielle Schneider revealed her pal's happy news on Thursday (24.08.17), saying: ''Our dear friend Casey Rose Wilson has given birth to a little baby boy while we were recording the podcast. You guys, this is so exciting.''
The 'Gone Girl' stars' father Paul said that although Henry had been born a month premature, he is ''perfectly fine''.
He assured everyone: ''The baby is a month early but perfectly fine.''
Casey and her 38-year-old screenwriter spouse David - who got married in May 2014 at an intimate outdoor wedding in the Californian city of Ojai - have been vocal about wanting to add to their brood ever since they had their two-year-old son Max in May 2015.
The couple didn't reveal the gender of their new baby but Casey admitted when she had Max that she didn't feel ''ready'' to have a little girl so soon after the death of her mother.
At the time, she said: ''Having lost my mom, and having had such a close mother/daughter relationship, I felt like somehow I wasn't ready for a girl. I felt like the universe is letting me try this out with a boy first.''
