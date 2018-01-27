Casey Batchelor doesn't want to find out the sex of her baby.

The 33-year-old model is five months pregnant with her first child and, although she's trying to get the nursery done in good time, she and her partner Dane Goodson have decided they don't want to know whether they're having a boy or girl until it's born.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''The bump is getting big. It's been a struggle but it will be worth it. I've got four months to go so it's going to get even bigger. I've got bits and bobs for the nursery - not everything - but I'm getting there slowly so just ticking along and taking each day as it comes. I don't know what we're having, we're leaving it as a surprise but it'll be nice because we'll find out on the day.''

And, although she does have a birthing plan in place, the TV personality isn't too bothered if it doesn't go according to plan because she's going to take it in her stride.

She said: ''I do have a birthing plan in place but I'm just taking it all as it comes. I'm still doing my yoga. I'm doing pregnancy yoga, it's harder because there's a lot more weight there. I can still do the splits and that which is good but when you're pregnant, your muscles actually relax more so you become more flexible, so you have to be careful you don't hurt yourself by over stretching.''

And the brunette beauty is working on her own yoga website at the moment.

She added: ''I'm qualified but I'm actually in the process of having a yoga website so we'll have pregnancy yoga on there and normal yoga on there so that will launch middle of this year. If something comes along then I would go back into TV but yoga is a really big passion of mine and I love it and it's very longevity.

''I've always done it on and off but last year I got really into it. But where I danced and went to stage school and everything, I've always liked that sort of thing. It's like a moving meditation, it's good for mental health, it detoxes as well.''