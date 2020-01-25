Casey Batchelor has been targeted by cruel trolls who have left nasty comments about her pregnancy weight gain.
Casey Batchelor has been left ''devastated'' after cruel trolls mocked her pregnancy weight gain.
The 35-year-old star - who already has 20-month-old Florence with fiance Dane Goodson - is due to give birth to her second child later this month and can't believe she's been targeted over her shape.
She said: ''I couldn't believe it when I saw the comments. I was devastated - really upset and tearful.
''I'm pregnant for God's sake! Can't I enjoy the last few weeks of my pregnancy without this rubbish? Can't the trolls have a day off?
''Getting comments saying I look like an oil tanker and that I have more than one baby in there is upsetting. People seriously need help.
''My belly isn't going to stay flat hen I'm pregnant - nor is any woman's. Someone wrote that I need to go to the gym and lose weight. I'm carrying a growing human being - I haven't just put on a few Christmas pounds.''
And Casey doesn't believe the online bullies would be brave enough to make the comments to her face.
She said: ''The thing that amazed me about trolls is, would they have the balls to come up to me in a supermarket and tell me I need to go to the gym? Probably not.''
The brunette beauty has now called for tighter regulation of social media platforms.
She said: ''To target a pregnant woman and call her fat is beyond bullying. It's downright disgusting.
''It really got me down. Social media is out of control and I think everyone should be policed by the people who run these sites.''