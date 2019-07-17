Casey Batchelor is suffering with morning sickness ''all blooming day''.

The former glamour model - who is pregnant with her second child with her fiancé Dane Goodson - has opened up about her struggles and admitted her appetite is suffering.

She shared an image on Instagram which read: ''Can't eat because of nausea, nauseous because I can't eat. Well played, pregnancy, well played.''

And she insisted the post ''says it all'' as she revealed she was ''dry heaving'' as she typed her caption.

She said: ''I mean this just says it all when pregnant! I'm actually heaving whilst writing this

''Also I don't know why they call it morning sickness when it's throughout the whole blooming day #nausea #nauseous #pregnancynausea #morningsickness #pregnancy (sic)''

Casey, 34, revealed the exciting news this week as she confirmed she and Dane - who already have daughter Florence, 14 months, together - are expecting their second baby.

She said: ''I'm going to have two babies 20 months apart ... I can't quite believe it. It'll be tough but I'm going to ride the storm - we're just so thrilled were having another baby.''

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star - who is just out of her first trimester - admitted while she was keen to have another child, she didn't expect to get pregnant so soon.

She added: ''Dane and I wanted more children - we're both turning 35 and we got engaged in January so didn't want to wait much longer as time is ticking on.

''We decided to start trying and I got pregnant straight away. I do feel very lucky.''