Casey Batchelor has unveiled her incredible four stone weight loss.

The 34-year-old television personality - who gave birth to her first child Florence with Dane Goodson earlier this year - has been sharing untouched photos of her body after childbirth and documenting her attempts to regain her hour glass figure on Instagram thanks to ''yoga and healthy eating''.

Posting on Instagram, Casey said: ''Some people have said they don't believe I've lost 4 stone so thought I'd share this. Neither of these pictures are very flattering tbh - but they are the truth. I've had people attacking me when I was big, saying I looked like a whale and now I've lost weight there's people saying I'm too thin.

''Us girls can't win!! I know I'm much healthier now than I was then and yes I know my bum's disappeared but so has a load of fat I didn't need. So I hope you'll be kind when you see this and as ever I'm here to try and encourage you as well as myself to be as healthy and happy as we can be. How I lost it - with fat burning exercise, yoga and diet is on my Yoga Blitz App (link in bio) #bekind #beforeandafter#yogablitz (sic)''

The brunette beauty has unveiled the dramatic weight loss images to show her four stone lighter journey since having her daughter Florence, in May and to help promote her new app, Casey's Yoga Blitz, which is available to purchase at noon on Wednesday (02.01.19).

Casey also shared a throwback picture of her figure in another underwear snap, she wrote: ''I find these pictures really keep me motivated to stick to my exercise and diet because even though I've now lost 4 stone, it's so easy just to slip back into old habits. I hope you find them motivating too if you're trying to lose weight. Don't forget I'll be showing you how I did it very soon so stay tuned! #mondaymotivation #weightloss#diet #yoga #weightlossjourney#beforeandafter (sic)''