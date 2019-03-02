Casey Batchelor's engagement still feels ''surreal''.

The 34-year-old beauty's partner Dane Goodson - with whom she has daughter Florence, nine months - recently popped the question when they were on holiday in Dubai and she admitted it wasn't something she was expecting for a very long time.

In an interview with Closer magazine, she said: ''It's such a lovely feeling and it still feels surreal.

''We'd talked about it and spoken about what kind of ring I'd like but I didn't think it would happen any time soon - I thought he'd keep me waiting at least another year or two.''

Though Casey thought Dane's proposal was ''lovely'', things didn't quite go according to plan.

She said: ''When we arrived at the restaurant, we were taken to a private table covered in rose petals.

''I thought they must be looking after us because we stayed last year.

''Then we sat down and Flo was really grumpy so I spent ages getting her to sleep.

''When she dropped off, Dane said, 'Flo has just ruined something for me!' and got out a little bib which said, 'Will you marry my daddy?'

''I just burst into tears and he said some lovely things. I was so shocked.''

While the former glamour model is delighted to be tying the knot, the pair won't be getting married for a while as they want to have more children first.

She said: ''We aren't getting any younger so it makes sense to have children first.

''We'll have one or two more I think and I'd love another baby this year.

''But it won't stop me from being obsessed with weddings. I'll constantly be looking for inspiration.''

And Casey doesn't want to rush into making decisions about her big day.

She said: ''We want to get married abroad, we know that.

''But in terms of everything else, we'll wait a while.

''It seems too soon to be thinking about those decisions. For now, it's lovely to enjoy being engaged.''