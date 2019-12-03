Casey Batchelor wants to hire a nanny when her second child is born.

The 35-year-old glamour model - who rose to fame in 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2014 - is preparing to welcome her second daughter into the world in January but the thought of having two children under two -is raising Casey's fear of mum guilt.

When asked if she would consider getting a nanny, the star - who already has 19-month old daughter Florence with fiance Dane Goodson - told New magazine: ''Yes, I might get a nanny for a couple of days a week. I can then get on with working, knowing the babies will be getting full-time attention from someone.''

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' housemate has also opened up about her second pregnancy and admitted she thought she was expecting a boy as her first pregnancy was very different.

She said: ''I thought I was having a boy. I didn't have that much sickness and my skin was great this time, whereas with Flo I got really big, I had a lot of sickness and such bad acne.''

This time around, Casey is keeping fit and healthy with yoga and watching what she eats.

She said: ''I think I got so big because the only thing that helped me was eating. Now, I'm keeping active with Florence and my yoga - I'm also more mindful.''

Meanwhile, Casey has previously said she is excited for her daughter to have a younger sibling.

Sharing a snap on Instagram, she wrote: ''Play date the three of us Me, Flo and Bump... I wonder how she'll be when her little brother or sister arrives

''I think it will be so lovely for her to someone to play with all the time, and I'm sure lots of arguments too #playdate #pregnancybelly #babyandbump #babygirl #loveher #mummyanddaughter (sic)''