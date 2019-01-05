Casey Batchelor was planning to have breast reduction surgery after her boobs increased to a H-cup following her pregnancy, but they are now down to 34DD after she dropped five dress sides in six months.
The 34-year-old model piled on the pounds while pregnant with daughter Florence, who was born in May, after regularly indulging in packets of chocolate biscuits and Krispy Kreme doughnuts on a daily basis, but after slimming down her breasts have decreased to 34DD, meaning she has stopped getting backache.
She said: ''I haven't been a DD since I was 12. But I've noticed a huge difference - I feel much lighter and have stopped getting backache.
''And the big bonus is now I don't need to have the breast reduction I thought was my only option after having Florence.''
Casey reduced the size of her natural breasts in 2014 from a 34GG to a 34EE, and they increased to a H-cup after her pregnancy.
As a result, the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star thought she might have to undergo another reduction, but she has managed to slim down thanks to a 1,200 calories-a-day diet and fat-burning yoga routines.
Speaking about her new regime, she said: ''The food is amazing and I couldn't believe I was able to eat things like spaghetti Bolognese for dinner and still lose weight.
''I knew it was important to have a balanced diet because I needed to fuel up as a new mum.
''Eating well made me feel so much healthier too and I have much more energy now.
''My focus was always on improving my health and my fitness, though.''
Casey has been getting support from her businessman boyfriend Dane Goodson, who has also been joining in with her yoga routines.
She added to Closer magazine: ''Dane has been so supportive of me.
''I even get him involved with the yoga - he enjoys it.
''Being a mum is amazing and we are both so happy.''
