Casey Batchelor has revealed her three-week-old daughter is called Sadie.

The 35-year-old TV star and her fiancé Dane Goodson both agreed on the moniker after being inspired by actress Sadie Frost.

Speaking in an interview with New! magazine, Casey shared: ''I've stuck with Sadie since I was three months pregnant ... I was thinking of some actresses and I thought of Sadie Frost. I was like, 'Oh, I like Sadie', Dane liked it too.''

Casey also opened up as to why she decided to deliver baby Sadie via a C-section, admitting she made the choice after having a ''traumatic time'' during the birth of first daughter, 20-month-old Florence.

She said: ''I was umming and ahhing a lot throughout the pregnancy over whether to have a natural birth or a Cesarean.

''I decided to have a C-section because I had a traumatic time with Florence where everything went wrong.

''They punctured my spine, I had forceps and they cut me. This time was much calmer and more relaxed and everything has been so much nicer.''

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star admitted she ''wasn't in pain'' this time round, but she did have an awkward thought partway through her labour.

She said: ''When I was giving birth to Florence I was pushing and people were down there, but you just don't care.

''This time I wasn't in pain, but I was like, 'There are lots of people looking at my nun'. I hadn't shaved!

''The first time was gross, but this time people were looking at my hairy nunnie! [laughs]''

The happy couple revealed they were expecting a second child in July last year, with the news coming just 14 months after Florence was born - and Casey has now admitted if they're having a third baby, she wants to do it before they get married.

She explained: ''Well, if we do have more children I'd rather have them all there... If I just had Sadie and Florence there and then had some more children it wouldn't be fair.''

The yoga instructor previously said although she and salesman fiancé Dane wanted to expand their family, they weren't prepared for how quickly it would happen.

Announcing her news last summer, she said: 'I'm going to have two babies 20 months apart ... I can't quite believe it! It'll be tough, but I'm going to ride the storm - we're just so thrilled we're having another baby!''