Casey Batchelor and her fiancé Dane Goodson are expecting their second child together, just 14 months after the birth of their daughter Florence.
Casey Batchelor is pregnant.
The former glamour model and her fiancé Dane Goodson - who already have daughter Florence, 14 months, together - are expecting their second child and the brunette beauty ''can't believe'' she'll have two kids so close in age.
She said: ''I'm going to have two babies 20 months apart ... I can't quite believe it.
''It'll be tough but I'm going to ride the storm - we're just so thrilled were having another baby.''
Casey - who is just out of her first trimester - was keen to have another child but didn't expect to get pregnant so soon.
She told Closer magazine: ''Dane and I wanted more children - we're both turning 35 and we got engaged in January so didn't want to wait much longer as time is ticking on.
''We decided to start trying and I got pregnant straight away. I do feel very lucky.''
The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star isn't planning to stop at two children as she wants to have a big family.
She said: ''Dane has always wanted four or five kids. We're going to find out the sex this time round - if it's another girl we'll be chuffed but we'll keep trying for a boy.''
Casey has been struggling with nausea and dizziness but has had to keep going in order to look after Florence.
She said: ''At the beginning, I felt so bloated and at times I felt sick and nearly fainted. Florence wakes me up at 5am and I'm on my feet a lot. Sometimes I forget I'm pregnant! It's only when I'm tired and I sit down that I remember.''
