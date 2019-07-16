Casey Batchelor is pregnant.

The former glamour model and her fiancé Dane Goodson - who already have daughter Florence, 14 months, together - are expecting their second child and the brunette beauty ''can't believe'' she'll have two kids so close in age.

She said: ''I'm going to have two babies 20 months apart ... I can't quite believe it.

''It'll be tough but I'm going to ride the storm - we're just so thrilled were having another baby.''

Casey - who is just out of her first trimester - was keen to have another child but didn't expect to get pregnant so soon.

She told Closer magazine: ''Dane and I wanted more children - we're both turning 35 and we got engaged in January so didn't want to wait much longer as time is ticking on.

''We decided to start trying and I got pregnant straight away. I do feel very lucky.''

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star isn't planning to stop at two children as she wants to have a big family.

She said: ''Dane has always wanted four or five kids. We're going to find out the sex this time round - if it's another girl we'll be chuffed but we'll keep trying for a boy.''

Casey has been struggling with nausea and dizziness but has had to keep going in order to look after Florence.

She said: ''At the beginning, I felt so bloated and at times I felt sick and nearly fainted. Florence wakes me up at 5am and I'm on my feet a lot. Sometimes I forget I'm pregnant! It's only when I'm tired and I sit down that I remember.''