Casey Batchelor feels sexier than ever after losing over 50lbs.

The 34-year-old television personality - who has eight-month-old Florence with boyfriend Dane Goodson - decided to take action about her weight following the birth of her daughter, and now she weighs even less than she did before she got pregnant, she's very confident.

Speaking to the Sun Online, she said: ''Before Florence I was a stone heavier than I am now. I thought I felt and looked good but looking back, I was in bad shape. I feel confident now and very sexy.''

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star admitted that although she's ''not perfect'' her partner Dane ''loves'' her new figure and is ''very complimentary''.

She said: ''Dane obviously loves it too! He's so complimentary. I'm not perfect and I have crinkly skin on my stomach, it's not taut like it used to but I have worked hard on it. I know mums get a bit of a belly but its stubborn fat and it can come off.''

The reality star ''overindulged'' during her pregnancy but she thinks ''everyone'' can lose weight if they stick to a healthy diet and exercise.

She said: ''I just overindulged in pregnancy and piled on four stone - eating too many donuts! I say it all the time, you see people taking diet pills and going off to those boot camps - I've done this all at home. And everyone can do it too.''

In order to help her fans, Casey is launching Bikini Blitz - an app which ramps up the intensity of the workouts featured on her Yoga Blitz app to deliver faster results.

She explained: ''We're launching bikini blitz and we're stepping it up, there are harder moves but it's still manageable. The 90-day plan is still there but you can switch it up. I want people feeling able to dip in and out.''