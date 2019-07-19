Casey Batchelor is excited for her daughter to have a younger sibling.

The former glamour model and her fiancé Dane Goodson already have Florence, 14 months, together and she's hoping Florence adjusts well to life with the new arrival.

Sharing a snap on Instagram, she wrote: ''Play date the three of us Me, Flo and Bump... I wonder how she'll be when her little brother or sister arrives

''I think it will be so lovely for her to someone to play with all the time, and I'm sure lots of arguments too #playdate #pregnancybelly #babyandbump #babygirl #loveher #mummyanddaughter (sic)''

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star - who is just out of her first trimester - admitted while she was keen to have another child, she didn't expect to get pregnant so soon.

She added: ''Dane and I wanted more children - we're both turning 35 and we got engaged in January so didn't want to wait much longer as time is ticking on.

''We decided to start trying and I got pregnant straight away. I do feel very lucky.''

Casey, 34, has been struggling with nausea and dizziness but has had to keep going in order to look after Florence.

She explained: ''At the beginning, I felt so bloated and at times I felt sick and nearly fainted. Florence wakes me up at 5am and I'm on my feet a lot. Sometimes I forget I'm pregnant! It's only when I'm tired and I sit down that I remember.''

She revealed the exciting news last week as she confirmed she and Dane are expecting their second baby.

She said: ''I'm going to have two babies 20 months apart ... I can't quite believe it. It'll be tough but I'm going to ride the storm - we're just so thrilled were having another baby.''