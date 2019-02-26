Casey Batchelor has confirmed she is engaged.

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' star took to Instagram on Tuesday (26.02.19) to break her silence on the news that her long-time partner Dane Goodson popped the question last month.

The 34-year-old television personality revealed she ''balled her bloody eyes out'' when the businessman got down on one knee and admitted she ''could not be happier''.

Alongside a picture of her showing off her diamond ring whilst having a romantic dinner with her fiancé, she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (26.02.19): ''So....... I'm ENGAGED

Yes I've had a few people ask me and the rumours are true! Back in January Dane asked me and I balled my bloody eyes out! I literally could not be happier We didn't announce the news straight away as we wanted to keep it between us for a while. But now the secrets out #IMENGAGED (sic)''

The couple - who first started dating in 2016 - welcomed their first child together, daughter Florence, into the world in May last year.

Introducing their little girl to her followers, Casey wrote on Instagram at the time: ''I haven't been on social media as I've been slightly busy the past few days. We have finally welcomed our beautiful baby. I'm going to take some time out to enjoy and cherish these precious new born moments. But wanted to let you all know as I've been having lots of messages. I'll update you with details and with beautiful pictures soon #baby #newborn #mummy #newmum #cherish #love (sic)''

The glamour model previously hinted she couldn't wait to walk down the aisle with her man and teased that getting married was in their future.

The brunette beauty said: ''When you've got children and everything, it's just when really, when we fit it in. We definitely want to!''