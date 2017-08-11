Casey Affleck tried to take a baseball bat onto a plane - but appeared to be denied.

The 'Manchester By the Sea' star was spotted arriving at security at Los Angeles International Airport with the sports equipment and a backpack but after going through the safety scanners he carried on without the wooden club in hand.

Quizzed on whether he was taking his bat on the plane, he told TMZ: ''Well, we'll find out.''

When it was suggested to the star that his club could provide ''security for the rest of the flight'', he responded: ''I hope so.''

But video footage obtained by the gossip website showed Casey putting the bat through an airport security scanner and then leaving to catch his flight without it in his hands.

It's not known if it was then put in the hold or whether he simply couldn't take it on the flight at all.

Last week, Casey reached a financial agreement with Summer Phoenix following their divorce.

The pair split in March 2016 and he is thought to have agreed to pay her spousal support.

Summer cited ''irreconcilable differences'' as the reason for the split and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children, Indiana, 13, and Atticus, nine. Casey's response to the filing included the same details.

The pair tied the knot back in 2006, having met in 1995 through Summer's brother Joaquin Phoenix, who was working with Casey on 'To Die For'. They got engaged in 2003.