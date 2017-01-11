Casey Affleck did his best to accommodate Sylvester Stallone after a seating mishap at the Golden Globes.

The 70-year-old 'Rambo' actor and his wife Jennifer Flavin watched the ceremony - at which their three daughters served as Miss Golden Globe - backstage from the green room after they arrived at their table to discover there was only one seat available, but the 'Manchester by the Sea' actor, who was supposed to sit with the couple, and fellow guests including Matt Damon, did their best to try and resolve the situation.

An onlooker told E! News: ''Affleck and the rest of the stars at his table were shuffling around trying to make more room for additional chairs--which proved to be difficult considering the tightness of the seating arrangements as they were--and they weren't sure what to do.

''Thus, Stallone and Flavin decided to retreat to the green room and watch the show from behind-the-scenes.''

Another source told Us Weekly that staff at the awards ''immediately rectified'' the seating problem, but Stallone and his wife chose not to return to the table.

The insider revealed: ''The show simply forgot to include an extra seat and there was some initial confusion, but it was immediately rectified by the Globes staff.

''Sly made the choice not to return. No one from 'Manchester' did anything to offend him; it was just a seating snafu and it was fixed immediately.''

While Casey attempted to smooth over the situation backstage, the 70-year-old actor reportedly rebuffed his attempts.

The source said: ''Casey was nothing but gracious.

''Stallone was horrible to him and told him to get out of his face.''

However, despite the tense situation, a representative for the 'Creed' actor insisted he had had a ''wonderful evening''.

The representative said: ''Sylvester Stallone had a wonderful evening attending and presenting at the Golden Globes and celebrating with his family and friends.''