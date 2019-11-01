Casey Affleck is star in 'Every Breath You Take', which tells the story of a psychologist whose career is put in jeopardy.
Casey Affleck is to star in a new thriller.
The 'Manchester by the Sea' actor will play the lead role in 'Every Breath You Take'. He will star alongside Sam Claflin, Michelle Monaghan and Veronica Ferres.
The film tells the story of a psychologist, played by Casey, whose career is put in jeopardy when his patient takes her own life. When he invites his patient's surviving brother (Claflin) into his home to meet his wife (Monaghan) and daughter, his family is suddenly torn apart.
'Every Breath You Take' will be directed by Christine Jeffs, whose previous credits include 'Sunshine Cleaning', and is to be produced by Richard B. Lewis of Southpaw Entertainment.
Richard said: ''I'm extremely pleased that the gifted Christine Jeffs and our world-class cast have come together to bring this amazing thriller to life, as it touches on the themes of family, betrayal and redemption that are universal and resonate for all of us.''
The 44-year-old won an Oscar for his role in 'Manchester by the Sea' but has faced allegations of sexual harassment. In 2010, two of his former co-workers on the film 'I'm Still Here' filed lawsuits against him, although Casey settled them out of court in the same year.
Casey previously said that the allegations meant that it was best for him to ''be quiet'' amid the #MeToo movement.
He said: ''I really wanted to support all but I felt like the best thing to do was to just be quiet, so that I didn't seem to be in opposition to something that I really wanted to champion.
''It's a tough spot to be in, especially if you really do appreciate and want to be a support of the side that seems angriest, and the anger is being directed at you.''
