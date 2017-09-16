Casey Affleck has finalised his divorce from Summer Phoenix, after being married to ex-wife Summer Phoenix for 10 years.
The 40-year-old actor had been married to his partner for over 10 years, but it has been reported that on Friday (15.09.17) the pair's legal documents had been officially signed off by a judge.
According to court documents PEOPLE has obtained, part of the settlement will see the 'Manchester By The Sea' hunk provide his 37-year-old ex-wife spousal and child support for their two children Indiana, 13, and Atticus, nine, which was agreed in a prearranged confidential settlement.
However, it was recently reported that Casey had originally denied giving his former partner spousal support.
But within days of filing for a divorce last month, the pair swiftly came to a financial agreement.
This news comes almost two years after the pair first separated in November 2015, although they waited another four months to publicly confirm their break up.
The former couple had been married for one decade, but prior to tying the knot they had been together for 16 years.
And it was reported Summer - who is the sister of fellow actor Joaquin Phoenix - cited ''irreconcilable differences'' as the reason for calling time on their relationship, which Casey also stated when he filed the legal documents.
At the time of their split, the pair insisted their decision to part was ''amicable'' and they will remain ''very close friends''.
Speaking previously about the end to their romance, a representative of Casey said: ''Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have amicably separated. They remain very close friends.''
But a source added at the time: ''She was having a lot of trust issues. They went to therapy but they just couldn't recover.''
