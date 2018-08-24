Casey Affleck is set to produce and star in new sports drama 'Fencer'.
The 43-year-old actor is bringing the project to the big screen through his Sea Change Media Company and he will also have a supporting role in the film.
Jasmine McGlade will direct the project from her own script and Sea Change Media executive Whitaker Lader will co-produce.
The movie will follow the story of a strong-minded female fencer, trying to make the US Olympic team whilst struggling with personal issues and childhood rivals.
Casey is expected to play a supporting role as her demanding fencing coach, who used to parry and riposte himself back in the day.
Jasmine made her directorial debut with the 2011 drama 'Maria My Love' and collaborated with Damien Chazelle on 'Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench' and the 2016 hit musical 'La La land'.
Casey will next be seen opposite Robert Redford and Sissy Spacek in director David Lowery's crime comedy film 'The Old Man & the Gun', which hits cinemas in September.
Casey's older brother Ben Affleck, 46, has just checked into rehab to deal with his alcohol problem after falling off the wagon.
