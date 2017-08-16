Casey Affleck thinks his brother Ben will not star as the Caped Crusader in 'The Batman'.

The 45-year-old actor first played the superhero in 'Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice' and will reprise the role in 'Justice League', but although Ben is then due to don the famous mask again in a standalone movie, his younger sibling believes the film will ultimately see someone else take on the iconic role.

Speaking to WEE! Sports Radio, Casey said: ''I thought he was an OK Batman. No, he was great.

''He was great. He's a hero, so he had something to channel and work with there. But he's not gonna do that movie, I don't think.''

When the show hosts said his comments were breaking news, Casey, 42, began to backtrack and insisted he had ''make up'' his claims.

He said: ''Is that breaking news? Because I was just kind of making that up, I don't know.''

Ben was first on board to write, direct and star in the standalone DC Extended Universe movie but stepped away from behind the camera to concentrate on giving the role of Batman the ''passion'' it deserves.

He was replaced by Matt Reeves, who recently teased that 'The Batman' will be like a film noir crime drama focusing on the superhero's detective skills.

Reeves wants the latest adventures of the Caped Crusader to allow audiences to ''see inside his head'' and ''his heart'' and allow them to understand why he is known as 'The World's Greatest Detective' in the DC Comics universe.

He said: ''I think there's a chance to do an almost noir-drive, detective version of Batman that is point of view driven in a very, very powerful way that is hopefully going to connect you to what's going on inside of his head and inside of his heart.''

'Justice League' will be released this November and sees him put together a team of superheroes including Wonder Women, Cyborg, Aquaman and The Flash.

The 'Batman' is scheduled for release in 2018.