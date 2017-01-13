Actor and director Casey Affleck has admitted he considers fame to be a ''burden''.
The 41-year-old star is currently among the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, but has confessed that being a celebrity is a double-edged sword.
Casey explained: ''The only upside is that you get to work on better scripts. But the fame isn't fun. I don't want that. I don't want the burden. I don't want the attention. But you get the opportunity to work with great people.''
Casey and Joaquin Phoenix explored the subject of fame in their 2010 mockumentary 'I'm Still Here', in which Joaquin announces his retirement from acting and reveals his ambition to become a hip-hop star.
Looking back, Casey - who directed the project - remains surprised that people ever really thought Joaquin was being sincere about his supposed musical aspirations.
He told the Irish Times newspaper: ''It was a full satire of this business.
''But we were making fun of ourselves as much as anything else. I didn't even think it was that much of a secret. It was so absurd I thought it was obvious we were spoofing. The behaviour was so big and comedic.''
Meanwhile, the 'Manchester by the Sea' actor admitted to being in a particularly good situation at the moment, as he is usually able to pick and choose his on-screen roles.
Casey - who recently won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama - shared: ''I've ended up in the ideal situation. I get to work with people I love on good material. And then sometimes I have to work on things I don't like so much - for the scratch.''
