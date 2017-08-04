Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have reached a settlement agreement in their divorce, just days after they filed papers.
Just days after Summer officially filed for divorce and Casey responded to her filing, it has been revealed that the pair - who split up in March 2016 - have already come to a financial agreement.
TMZ reports that although Casey's documents included a request to deny Summer spousal support, he will pay her the money under their agreement.
The documents show that Summer cited ''irreconcilable differences'' as the reason for the split and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their children, Indiana, 13, and Atticus, nine. Casey's response to the filing included the same details.
The pair tied the knot back in 2006, having met in 1995 through Summer's brother Joaquin Phoenix, who was working with Casey on 'To Die For'. They got engaged in 2003.
When the pair split last year, they issued a joint statement to insist they had ''amicably'' gone their separate ways.
Their spokesperson confirmed: ''Casey and Summer have amicably separated. They remain very close friends.''
And a source added at the time: ''She was having a lot of trust issues. They went to therapy but they just couldn't recover.''
