Carson Daly is set to become a father for a fourth time.

The 46-year-old US television host has announced he and his wife Siri are set to become a family of six and they ''couldn't be happier'' to be expanding their brood.

During Carson's 'Pop Start' segment on 'Today', he beamed: ''And finally, Siri Daly, my incredible wife, she's gearing up for a big spring because that's when she's going to give birth to our fourth and newest member of the Daly family.''

The couple already have Jackson, 10, Etta, seven, and London, five, together.

Carson shocked his co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin with the news.

Hoda replied: ''Wait.''

And Craig added: ''Are you kidding? How long have you been sitting on this?''

They then hugged their colleague, and he replied: ''You should hug Siri not me. I've done very little in this situation.''

The couple informed their children on Thursday (19.09.19) that they are set to welcome a new member of the family in spring.

Carson said: ''We all get along so well, we love each other so much.

''This will be a nice addition, and all the kids are really excited.''

Carson and Siri tied the knot in a festive ceremony on Christmas Eve in 2015.

Siri wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Families come in all shapes and sizes ... but all you need is love.

''This happened yesterday and it was the best day of my life. Merry Christmas Eve from my family to yours!''

Meanwhile, the broadcaster previously opened up about how difficult it is leaving his kids at home when he's away for work.

He said: ''I don't think anybody gives us credit for being emotional.

''I'm very sentimental with my kids.

''When I'm driving to JFK (airport) and I'm going to be gone for five days, it really does suck.''