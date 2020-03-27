Carson Daly has become a father for the fourth time.

The 'Today' anchor and his wife Siri welcomed daughter Goldie Patricia - a sister for Jackson, 11, Etta, seven, and five-year-old London - into the world on Thursday (26.03.20), with the tot weighing in at 8lbs 2oz and measuring 20 inches long.

Carson shared a photo on Instagram of the new arrival and wrote: ''Carson & Siri Daly along with proud siblings Jackson James, Etta Jones and London Rose are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly!

''She was born at 4:08pm coming in at 8.2 lbs., & 20 inches long. Go Go and mom are doing great.(sic)''

The 46-year-old star took the time out to praise the ''brave and selfless'' medical staff working with coronavirus-stricken patients and admitted it had been a ''bittersweet'' time to have a new baby because of the pandemic.

He continued: ''The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus.

''We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need. It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history.

''We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all.''

Carson announced his wife's pregnancy during his 'Pop Start' segment on 'Today' in September.

He beamed: ''And finally, Siri Daly, my incredible wife, she's gearing up for a big spring because that's when she's going to give birth to our fourth and newest member of the Daly family.''

Carson shocked his co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin with the news.

Hoda replied: ''Wait.''

And Craig added: ''Are you kidding? How long have you been sitting on this?''

They then hugged their colleague, and he replied: ''You should hug Siri not me. I've done very little in this situation.''