Carrie Underwood would never wear a triangle bikini.

The 36-year-old country superstar has created her own range of swimwear for her athleisure line, CALIA, but the songstress revealed she isn't a fan of tiny string bikinis and even refused to wear the style when she was a teenager.

She said: ''I feel like with swimwear, growing up in my teenage years, early 20s, I couldn't wear a triangle swimsuit. I can't do it, it's not going to happen. It would never have happened.''

And Carrie has had women praise her variety of styles, which she based off her own wardrobe preferences.

She told PEOPLE: ''I've had women come up to me and be like, 'Thank you! I can take my teenage daughter and we can get things that are cute but also appropriate for her and for me'.

''And I think of myself running after my crazy kids and being at hotel pools, wanting to be cute but also not wanting to worry about things. Everything stays where it's supposed to!''

Meanwhile, Carrie - who has five-year-old Isaiah, and five-month-old Jacob with husband Mike Fisher - spoke out about her frustration at trying to get back in shape after baby number two.

She told 'Good Morning America': ''I get frustrated because I have high expectations for myself. And after having my second child, going into the gym when I got the clear from my doctor, doing a push-up was way harder than it was not too long ago.

''A lot of people will go workout in order to feel great, but if you feel great in the first place, you're one step ahead. It really depends on the day, you just gotta listen to your body.''