Carrie Underwood says working out helps to improve her mental health.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker's husband Mike Fisher thinks she's in a much ''better mood'' after she does her daily work out routine.

She told the Huffington Post newspaper: ''My husband has said on many occasions, 'You're just better in your day when you work out. You're healthier. You're in a better mood.' I'm like, 'I know!' I feel like I'm better with my kids. I'm more patient. I've gotten out some pent-up energy. I feel like I've accomplished something, which is important to me. There's no negatives that come out of working out for me: I know that I will live longer. This machine will last longer because of how I've treated it. It's one of those things I do for me. I don't have time to get massages all the time or facials all the time. We don't really go on long vacations to crazy places. But if I can get 30 minutes to an hour in the mornings five days a week ... That's all I need.''

Meanwhile, Carrie previously confessed she makes time to ''cry for no reason'' since she has become a mother.

She admitted: ''Sometimes I feel like I just need to cry, for no reason, and there's not anything that happened. I've learned to be OK with that, whereas five or 10 years ago I would have been like, 'Oh my God, something's wrong with me!' I called my mom and said 'I need to schedule myself a cry, is that weird?'''