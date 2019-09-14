Carrie Underwood won't let her husband listen to her music early.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker refuses to let Mike Fisher hear her tracks before they're released because he's a big ''critic''.

Speaking on SiriusXM's The Highway, she said: ''If anything I've learned not to really let him hear my stuff, like while I'm writing it or while I'm recording it. He really only hears the album, kinda when it's done. He critiques. He'll tell me what he thinks about it. I love my husband and I do care what he thinks but when it comes music, I'd be like, 'This is like me telling you how to play hockey.' I'm like, 'Let mama handle this. I got this.'''

Meanwhile, Carrie previously admitted her work life balance is a ''wonderful mess''.

She said: ''Our first day of the Storyteller Tour, my son Isaiah walked for the first time. Now he's four and we're on the Cry Pretty Tour. I just know we're gonna have many more milestones with him and with Jacob, who is three months old. It just makes my heart happy [that] I have the kind of job where I can bring my children with me and they can be a part of it. My work and my life kind of collide all together and it makes for a big, wonderful mess.''

And Carrie recently said she thinks it's ''impossible'' for mothers to ''have it all together''.

The 36-year-old singer said: ''Everything that we all do is just as difficult, but in different ways. Going out on the road with a three month old ... I'm tired. But I mean, how many people get to take their children to work with them?

''I feel like moms put a lot of pressure on themselves to have it all together and know everything and plan for everything and you just ... it's impossible.''