Carrie Underwood will ''always mourn'' the babies she lost.

The 'Cry Pretty' hitmaker - who has sons Isaiah, four, and Jacob, five months, with husband Mike Fisher - revealed last year she had suffered three miscarriages before falling pregnant with her younger son and while she feels ''silly'' to be so attached to the children she never had, she knows the hurt will never stop.

She said: ''I think you feel silly being so attached to something that you knew about for this long.

''But I still feel it, you know. I mean it took me a while to be able to sing certain songs and be able to get through them without really going there. It doesn't go away. Ever.

''I guess you wait for things to stop hurting at some point.

''But letting yourself go there ... other people that are going through the same thing, it kind of connects you to them.

''I will always mourn those children, those lives that were a shooting star, a breath of smoke, but I have Jacob, and he is incredible, he is the sweetest little baby.

''At the time it was awful, and it still hurts, but it's kind of like OK, I have this.''

The 36-year-old singer has been incredibly moved by the response to her miscarriage revelation.

She told The Guardian newspaper: ''It's something that people don't really talk about.

''Even people who are my friends and I know well, after I talked about it were like, 'My gosh, me too!' And I feel like it's something I should've known about them.''

Carrie and Mike married in 2010, two years after they started dating and the former 'American Idol' champion admitted their union shocked her mother because she never expected her to wed as she loves her own company so much.

She said: ''I like to be alone. My husband is probably the only person this planet I could've married - my mom, when I told her I was engaged, was even like 'I just never really thought you'd get married.'

''And so I feel like when I'm alone and singing and I hear nothing but music, it's a nice place to be.''