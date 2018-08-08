Carrie Underwood had been ''dying'' to share her pregnancy news with fans.

The 'Before he Cheats' hitmaker and her 38-year-old husband Mike Fisher - who already have three-year-old son Isaiah together - announced this week they will be expanding their family in the coming months as Carrie is pregnant with their second child, and sources have now said the couple had been itching to share the news with their fans for some time.

An insider said: ''Carrie has been dying to share her pregnancy with her fans. She was finding it hard to keep it a secret anymore, so today was a real relief because now she feels like she can talk openly about all the exciting details surrounding her next venture in life.''

And Carrie's husband Mike is said to be particularly ''thrilled'', because he's always wanted a large family.

The source added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Mike is thrilled because he desperately wanted another baby, and their son Isaiah even talks about a baby brother or sister, so the whole family is in celebration mode. When Mike and Carrie married he told her he wanted a large family, so this is a dream come true for him.''

The 35-year-old singer revealed her pregnancy on Wednesday (08.08.18) when she posted an Instagram video that the tour to support her upcoming album, 'Cry Pretty', won't begin until May, eight months after the release of the record.

She said: ''You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?'

''Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.

''This has just been a dream come true with album and baby news and all that stuff.

''We're just so excited and so just glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.''