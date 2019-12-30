Carrie Underwood is stepping down as host of the CMA Awards after 12 years.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker has revealed she will be renouncing her hosting duties after over a decade in the job.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote: ''One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton. I'm so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I'm thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it.

''It's hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes. I'm so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It's hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I've decided that it's time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honour it as much as I do, (sic)''

And the 36-year-old singer has promised fans she has lots of ''exciting things'' coming up in the future.

She added in her lengthy post: ''I've got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can't wait to see what the future has in store for all of us. #blessed #MemorableMoments (sic)''