Carrie Underwood thinks it is ''a little sad'' that people assume she had plastic surgery after her fall.

The 'Before He Cheats' hitmaker has laughed off rumours she had alterations made to her face after she was seriously injured during a fall at her home.

She said: ''The truth is just as interesting I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better. But I try not to worry too much about it.''

And the 35-year-old singer is learning to love herself again.

She added to Redbook magazine: ''It was pretty bad in the beginning [but] I look at myself now and I see the scars quite a bit, but other people are like, 'I wouldn't have even noticed.'''

Meanwhile, Carrie previously revealed she ''feels she looks different'' after suffering a nasty fall.

Radio host Bobby Bones - who conducted Carrie's first chat since the incident - said: ''I think, in her mind, it was a pretty bad injury that took a while to come back from. I think she feels that she looks different because she wrote that in her letter to the fans especially early on. She said, 'I may not look the same.'''

Carrie suffered the injury while walking her dog, and admitted the damage ''wasn't pretty''.

She previously recalled: ''I was clumsy and I tripped. I held onto the dog leashes in my left hand and went to catch myself with my right and just missed the step. There's one lone step. I said if I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been absolutely fine, but it's just because there was, I went to catch myself and I missed.

''I thought I just busted my lip. Then I walked inside and took the dog leashes off and took my coat off and went to go survey the damage and was like, 'Oh, no!' It wasn't pretty.''