Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are set to perform at the 2019 CMT Awards.

The 36-year-old songstress will take centre stage at this year's annual ceremony at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, as the show's organisers revealed on Wednesday (15.05.19) that she will star alongside a star-studded lineup of singers, including the 'Voice' star, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Thomas Rhett.

Maren Moris - who leads the nominations with three, for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for 'GIRL' and Perofrmance of the Year for her duet with Brandi Carlile on '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman' at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year special - will also take the stage for the country music event.

Little Big Town - who consist of members Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook - will return for the second consecutive year to host the fan-voted award show next month.

'Before He Cheats' hitmaker currently holds the record as the most awarded artist in the ceremony's history with 18 wins to her name, and the star has been nominated twice for this year's show, including video of the year with her track 'Cry Pretty' and female video of the year for 'Love Wins'.

Leading this year's nominees are Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band, who have three nods each, while Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift and Luke Combs each scored two nominations for the glitzy night.

Boyz II Men, Leon Bridges, Gladys Knight, Shawn Mendes and were lucky enough to earn their first CMT nominations this year.

Fans can vote for the 2019 CMT Music Awards nominees via vote.cmt.com up until June 4 and the ceremony airs live on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 pm. ET on CMT.