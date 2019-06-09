Carrie Underwood's four-year-old son is a ''schmoozer''.

The 36-year-old singer - who has sons Isaiah, four, and Jacob, four months - has joked that her eldest child has already mastered the art of charming women.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Carrie quipped: ''I have a four-year-old who's, like, a schmoozer.

''He knows the right things to say and he's so cute about it and he knows how to get, not get what he wants but a little bit. And he'll totally [work it], especially with girls he's so sweet.

''And then my four-month-old is just four months of squishiness and smiley. And I love those smiley babies.''

Meanwhile, Carrie recently described her work-life balance as a ''wonderful mess'', especially as she heads out on tour with her little ones in tow.

The chart-topping singer - who has been married to sports star Mike Fisher since 2010 - admitted she loves being able to spend time with her children even while she's touring the world with her music.

She said: ''Our first day of the 'Storyteller Tour', my son Isaiah walked for the first time. Now he's four and we're on the 'Cry Pretty Tour'. I just know we're gonna have many more milestones with him and with Jacob, who is three months old.

''It just makes my heart happy [that] I have the kind of job where I can bring my children with me and they can be a part of it. My work and my life kind of collide all together and it makes for a big, wonderful mess.''